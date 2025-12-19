eThekwini closes four beaches after pollution detected

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thousands came out for fun in the surf on Reconciliation Day, traditionally the biggest beach day of the festive season. Durban closed four beaches on Thursday after pollution was detected.

eThekwini municipality temporarily closed four bathing beaches after the detection of pollution on Thursday. The affected sites are:

Blue Lagoon;

eThekwini;

Country Club; and

Battery beaches.

The city established a team comprising senior municipal management to investigate the source of the pollution and implement appropriate mitigation measures.

“Pending further testing and investigation, the four beaches will remain closed to safeguard public health and safety,” the city said.

On December 10 two of Durban’s popular beaches, Bronze Beach and Umhlanga Main Beach, were closed due to the “abuse of sewer infrastructure” with rags, animal carcasses and other household items jamming the waterworks.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said foreign objects were obstructing the system which led to a pump station failure.

The beaches were reopened two days later.

The city said 19 other bathing beaches remain open, all monitored by lifeguards and supported by 2,000 metro police working with police to ensure a safe and enjoyable festive season.

