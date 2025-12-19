Motorist arrested after pulling gun on car guard in Colesberg, shot hits passing girl

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 32-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon. Stock photo.

Police in Colesberg in the Northern Cape are investigating a case of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a municipal area after a shooting in front of a restaurant.

“A man leaving the restaurant shortly before 9pm on Thursday was approached by a car guard who told him his vehicle was safe,” said police spokesperson Brig Mashay Gamieldien.

“An argument erupted between the two. The suspect then allegedly drew a firearm and fired one shot.

“While the incident was unfolding a group of four people were walking on the same street, including a minor girl aged 13. The minor was allegedly injured on her ear.”

The man who fired the shot was staying at a local guest house, where he was apprehended and the firearm seized.

The 32-year-old is expected to appear in court soon.

The town is a popular stopover on the drive between Cape Town and Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE