Motorist arrested after pulling gun on car guard in Colesberg, shot hits passing girl

Police in Colesberg in the Northern Cape are investigating a case of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a municipal area after a shooting in front of a restaurant.
“A man leaving the restaurant shortly before 9pm on Thursday was approached by a car guard who told him his vehicle was safe,” said police spokesperson Brig Mashay Gamieldien.
“An argument erupted between the two. The suspect then allegedly drew a firearm and fired one shot.
“While the incident was unfolding a group of four people were walking on the same street, including a minor girl aged 13. The minor was allegedly injured on her ear.”
The man who fired the shot was staying at a local guest house, where he was apprehended and the firearm seized.
The 32-year-old is expected to appear in court soon.
The town is a popular stopover on the drive between Cape Town and Johannesburg.
TimesLIVE
