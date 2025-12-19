SA rejects allegations of withholding passports of US officials processing ‘refugee’ applications

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of international relations & cooperation described as “unsubstantiated” allegations that the SA government withheld the passports of US officials working at a centre processing applications from so-called “refugees” to the US.

The US on Thursday made the claims in a statement and accused SA authorities of detaining officials assisting Afrikaners applying for refugee status in the US. The statement further alleged that the SA government withheld the officials’ passports and warned that the matter should be addressed to avoid “severe consequences”.

We categorically reject any suggestion of state involvement in such actions. — Chrispin Phiri, DIRCO spokesperson

However, department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said only seven Kenyan nationals were arrested after it was found that they were working illegally in the country while holding tourist visas.

“We have noted an unsubstantiated allegation regarding the personal information of US officials. South Africa treats all matters of data security with the utmost seriousness and operates under strict legal and diplomatic protocols. We categorically reject any suggestion of state involvement in such actions,” said Phiri.

He said SA remains committed to principled and transparent diplomacy, noting that official channels have been opened with the US government to seek clarity on the allegations and to reaffirm that bilateral engagements must be grounded in mutual respect and factual dialogue.

