SA rejects allegations of withholding passports of US officials processing ‘refugee’ applications

Government emphasizes transparency in handling refugee applications

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Newly arrived South Africans wait to hear welcome statements from U.S. government officials in a hangar at Atlantic Aviation Dulles near Washington Dulles International Airport on May 12, 2025 in Dulles, Virginia. Dozens of white South Africans, also called Afrikaners, accepted an invitation from the Trump Administration to come to the United States as refugees. They say they are fleeing job discrimination and racial violence in their home country. Trump has halted virtually all refugee admissions for people fleeing famine and war but has created an expedited path into the U.S. for Afrikaners, descendants of white Europeans who created and led the brutal apartheid regime in South Africa from 1948 to 1994. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Newly arrived South Africans wait to hear welcome statements from U.S. government officials in a hangar at Atlantic Aviation Dulles near Washington Dulles International Airport on May 12, 2025 in Dulles, Virginia. (Chip Somodevilla)

The department of international relations & cooperation described as “unsubstantiated” allegations that the SA government withheld the passports of US officials working at a centre processing applications from so-called “refugees” to the US.

The US on Thursday made the claims in a statement and accused SA authorities of detaining officials assisting Afrikaners applying for refugee status in the US. The statement further alleged that the SA government withheld the officials’ passports and warned that the matter should be addressed to avoid “severe consequences”.

We categorically reject any suggestion of state involvement in such actions.

—   Chrispin Phiri, DIRCO spokesperson

However, department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said only seven Kenyan nationals were arrested after it was found that they were working illegally in the country while holding tourist visas.

“We have noted an unsubstantiated allegation regarding the personal information of US officials. South Africa treats all matters of data security with the utmost seriousness and operates under strict legal and diplomatic protocols. We categorically reject any suggestion of state involvement in such actions,” said Phiri.

He said SA remains committed to principled and transparent diplomacy, noting that official channels have been opened with the US government to seek clarity on the allegations and to reaffirm that bilateral engagements must be grounded in mutual respect and factual dialogue.

Sowetan


