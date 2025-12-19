Why December is the hardest month for poor and vulnerable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ingrid Moloi from Rata Bana works with children at an orphanage in Alexandra.. December 11, 2025. OUR CITY NEWS/Kabelo Mokoena.

As festive lights begin to sparkle across Johannesburg and families prepare for holiday gatherings, there are people whose Christmas wishes look very different from the rest.

They are not hoping for gifts under a tree or lavish meals.

A resident of the Itlhokomeleng Old Age home in Alexandra. December 11, 2025. OUR CITY NEWS/Kabelo Mokoena. (KABELO MOKOENA)

Letta Kgoele (82) has been staying at the old age home since 2016, although she went back home for 7 months. December 11, 2025. OUR CITY NEWS/Kabelo Mokoena. (KABELO MOKOENA)

Instead, their deepest desires centre on the children, addicts, and vulnerable communities they serve daily – often with limited resources.

In Alexandra, where Ratang Bana has long been a lifeline for children and young people battling hunger, trauma, and the ripple effects of addiction, its founder Ingrid Moloi told Our City News that her Christmas wish is simple: dignity, stability, and safety for the children who arrive at her door.

“Every day we face young people who come from households where addiction has torn families apart; you see a child who should be excited for Christmas instead worrying about where they will sleep or whether their parents will come home sober. My wish is for them to experience just one day of peace,” said Moloi.

She said while Ratang Bana continues to grow in impact, funding gaps make festive periods particularly tough. Demand for meals skyrockets, drop-ins increase, and December brings heightened vulnerability as community structures temporarily shut down.

“People think NPOs rest in December, but that is when we work the hardest. We need funding for food, counselling, and safe spaces. My Christmas wish is for sustained support – not only during the festive season, but throughout the year,” she said.

At Itlhokomeleng Old Age Home in Alexandra, 81-year-old Letta Kgwilli has a Christmas wish that is tender and modest, yet deeply meaningful.

“I just want us old people to be spoilt a little. Maybe a Christmas party, some gifts, some music and just have a good time,” she said with a gentle smile.

Kgwilli has lived at the home since 2016. She had hoped to spend this Christmas with her granddaughter, but that plan changed when the young woman opened a new business.

“She will not be able to look after me while she is running the business, so I will stay here. I understand; life is hard. I just hope we can still feel special on Christmas Day,” Kgwilli said.

Across the township, Kuki Mokoena, who runs a children’s home, shared a similar dream to Moloi’s, one centred on security and a future where the basic needs of the children in her care are not a monthly battle.

“For many of our children, Christmas is a reminder of what they do not have: parents, families, stability. So our job is to give them love, presence, and the feeling that they matter,” said Mokoena.

Mokoena’s home supports abandoned, neglected and abused children, and like many small residential care facilities, she relies heavily on community donations to stay afloat. While the festive season often brings bursts of generosity, sustainability remains the real challenge.

“People drop off gifts in December, but we need help with electricity bills, groceries, school uniforms, [and] therapy sessions. My Christmas wish is that people understand that caring for children is a year-round commitment,” she said.

As 2026 approaches, both leaders dream of stronger partnerships with government, consistent funding, and expanded programmes that protect children from the cycles of poverty and addiction.

At Door of Hope, a baby home in Johannesburg, operations director Nadene Grabham said Christmas is a time to reflect on the profound responsibility of caring for society’s most vulnerable – newborns and abandoned infants.

“This Christmas season, we are reminded of the gift of new life. Our wish is that our baby home remains a place where God’s love is felt through compassionate care, protection, and hope, as we nurture each baby and trust in a future filled with promise,” Grabham said.

She said community support remains the backbone of their work.

“This Christmas, our wish is that our baby home continues to be surrounded by a caring community. With your support, we hope to meet the daily needs of our babies while offering them love, dignity, and a sense of belonging – gifts that will last far beyond the festive season.”

