CRL Rights Commission launches draft self-regulatory framework for Christian sector

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) on Friday held a briefing with the Christian sector on “mechanisms and strategies to facilitate ethics and accountability”, where a draft self-regulatory framework was launched for national consultation.

The briefing took place at Braampark, Johannesburg, and the statement was delivered by Rev Dr John Maloma, member of the section 22 committee.

The committee said it was “comprised of your brothers and sisters from across the broad spectrum of the Christian faith in South Africa”, including pastors, theologians, administrators and lay leaders, who are “first and foremost, part of the flock we seek to serve”.

“Our mission is born from a deep love for the church and a profound respect for the constitution that protects our freedom of religion,” said Maloma, adding that it is also “born from a place of collective pain and unwavering hope”.

The committee said it had “witnessed the devastating reports of exploitation, where the vulnerable have been fed false promises and harmful substances”, as well as “the pain of financial abuse and the scandal of moral failure in places meant to offer sanctuary”.

It said these actions “have cast a shadow, not only on the institutions involved but on the glorious name of Christ we all proclaim”.

“Today, we are publishing a draft self-regulatory framework for the Christian sector for national consultation,” said Maloma. The committee stressed that the framework “is not a framework for state control”, noting that sections 15 and 31 of the constitution guaranteed freedom of belief and practice. “That freedom is sacred and non-negotiable,” he said.

The committee described the framework as “a proactive, voluntary initiative by the church, for the church”, built on three pillars:

Internal governance and accountability: calling for transparency, clarity in its leadership and integrity in its operations. A code of ethical and professional conduct: affirming its commitment to act with compassion, to protect the vulnerable, to maintain boundaries and to uphold the highest moral standards. Legal and regulatory compliance: Encouraging churches to fulfil their existing civic duties, from proper registration to child protection policies, because good citizenship is a biblical mandate.

The framework proposes the establishment of an Independent Christian Practice Council for Ethics and Accountability, which will support, guide and certify organisations that commit to the standards and provide a “seal of good standing”.

“This is about restoring and strengthening public trust,” the committee said. “It is about ensuring that when we speak of faith, hope, and love, our actions loudly echo our words.”

CRL Rights Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said the process was being undertaken in phases, starting with the Christian sector, with similar processes to follow for other religions.

She said the commission was not mandated to defend churches or individuals, but communities, in line with the constitution.

The consultation process would include umbrella bodies, denominational leaders, fraternals, individual pastors, traditional leaders, abuse survivors, Chapter 9 institutions, government departments, academics and legal experts, she said.

The committee said the draft framework “is not a final document” but “the beginning of a vital, nationwide conversation”.

Over the coming months, it will embark on an extensive consultation process, inviting “every Christian, every leader, every congregation” to engage with the document.

“We believe the South African church is poised for a new chapter. Let us build a church that is a beacon of light, a safe haven for the broken, and a powerful, unified force for good in our nation,” said the committee.

TimesLIVE