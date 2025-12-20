Rameez Patel sentenced to life for wife’s murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rameez Patel was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in Polokwane in 2015. /ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Limpopo High Court on Friday convicted and sentenced Rameez Patel of Nirvana, Polokwane, to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Fatima Choomara Patel, 28.

Patel, 38, was sentenced to an additional five years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition. The court also declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm.

Patel pleaded not guilty when the trial commenced in 2016.

“On April 10 2015, Fatima Patel, 28, was found shot dead in their apartment in Nirvana, after ongoing marital disputes related to the accused’s extramarital affairs,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said.

Police evidence indicated there were no signs of forced entry at the apartment. The accused initially alleged that intruders were responsible, a version that later changed and was contradicted by the evidence.

“The court further heard that Patel instructed his younger brother, Razeen Patel, to hide a box containing a firearm at a shop after the murder.”

Razeen testified that the accused threatened to kill him if he disclosed the murder to anyone. He later reported the threats and the confession to the police.

“Forensic evidence presented by Dr Thakadu Mamashela revealed that the deceased died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head and had sustained other injuries before her death. A cricket bat was recovered from the ceiling of the apartment and formed part of the state’s case.”

Patel had been out on bail of R250,000 since 2015 and the matter has been before the courts since the trial began in 2016.

In mitigation of sentence, the defence called clinical psychologist Dr Lebogang Selahle, who recommended house arrest.

However, during cross-examination, Dr Selahle conceded that she was not aware that Patel had been convicted and confirmed that her recommendation could change in light of the conviction. She also confirmed that she had not interviewed the children, who are now in the care of their maternal grandmother and aunt. The accused did not testify in mitigation, and no evidence was led on his behalf by his current wife.

In aggravation of sentence, Limpopo deputy director of public prosecutions, Adv Lethabo Mashiane, submitted that life imprisonment was appropriate, emphasising that the matter was among the most disturbing cases of femicide and reflected the country’s ongoing gender-based violence crisis.

Limpopo director of public prosecutions Adv Ivy Thenga commended Mashiane and the Hawks investigating team, including W/O Abdul Wahab and Col Richard Boshomane, for their dedication and professionalism.

