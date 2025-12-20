WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for Junior King

The funeral service of popular Kariega born rapper and dancer Dugulth “Junior King” Ferreira is being held in Gqeberha on Saturday morning.
The rapper was travelling on the N1 between Colesberg and Bloemfontein in the Free State on December 11 when he was killed in a head-on collision with a light truck, according to police.
His two young children, who were in the car with him, were rushed to a Bloemfontein hospital for medical attention.
They have since been discharged.
