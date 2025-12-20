WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for Junior King

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dugulth 'Junior King' Ferreira, a prominent rapper and dancer from Kariega, died in a head-on collision on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in the Free State. Picture Supplied/FB

The funeral service of popular Kariega born rapper and dancer Dugulth “Junior King” Ferreira is being held in Gqeberha on Saturday morning.

The rapper was travelling on the N1 between Colesberg and Bloemfontein in the Free State on December 11 when he was killed in a head-on collision with a light truck, according to police.

His two young children, who were in the car with him, were rushed to a Bloemfontein hospital for medical attention.

They have since been discharged.