Eastern Cape initiation death toll rises to 20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Of the 20 initiates who had lost their lives, at least 13 were legally circumcised, while seven were illegally circumcised. File photo.

The death toll so far during this summer’s initiation season in the Eastern Cape has risen to 20.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams announced the latest figures during a media briefing at Beacon Bay on Monday. The main causes of the initiates’ deaths were cited as:

dehydration;

natural causes; and

negligence

Williams said since the start of the season on November 14, 20 initiates have died, with OR Tambo district accounting for the highest number of deaths at seven, followed by Amathole district with five deaths.

Of the 20 initiates who had lost their lives, at least 13 were legally circumcised, while seven were illegally circumcised.

“On behalf of government, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the families of the boys who lost their lives,” said Williams. “We bemoan the untimely death of these boys, especially at the hands of those who had to guide them through one of the most sacred journeys of their lives.”

The government has taken steps to advocate for and ensure full compliance, in line with the Customary Initiation Act and the Eastern Cape Customary Male Initiation Practise Act, he said, adding that the provincial government will continue visits to initiation camps across the province.

Daily Dispatch