Giyani woman found dead following domestic violence incident

Limpopo police are investigating two separate cases of murder in Mahwereleng and Giyani.

In Mahwelereng, police arrested a 28-years-old man who allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old man at a tavern at Khalanyoni Section in Sekgakgapeng Village on Saturday.

In Giyani, cops are investigating a domestic violence case following the murder of a woman found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the police in Mahwereleng were alerted to the incident when the victim was brought to the local clinic.

“Upon their arrival, they were shown a lifeless body. It is reported that the victim was stabbed by a known suspect with a sharp object at a tavern and was rushed to a local clinic, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect was later traced and apprehended,” Ledwaba said.

He said the suspect is expected to appear in the Mokerong magistrate’s court on Monday.

Ledwaba said in the Giyani case, police received information about a murder incident at a house at Mapuve Village and were approached by the owner of the homestead upon arrival.

“The old man showed the police a hut where there was a deceased lady lying in a pool of blood. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the deceased had multiple stab wounds in her upper body. The hut belonged to the old man’s son, who was not around.

“It seems that there was a fight between the two. They were in a relationship and have a child together. The suspect had already fled the scene, leaving his phone behind,” he said.

Ledwaba said a sharp object believed to be the murder weapon was found at the scene.

“Emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene and certified the woman deceased. A manhunt for the suspect has been launched,” Ledwaba said.

