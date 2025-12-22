Minnie Dlamini settles with SIU to repay R50,000 in NLC funds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TV personality Minnie Dlamini has reached a settlement agreement with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to pay back R50,000, money misappropriated from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant funding.

“In terms of the settlement agreement, Ms. Dlamini has agreed to repay the full amount of R50,000 she received in 2016 from the Mshandukani Foundation NPO, which was funded through an NLC grant intended for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Roadshow. The funds were not used for their intended purpose,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The SIU investigation revealed that the Mshandukani Foundation NPO, acting as a conduit applicant through SASCOC, received approximately R24.8m from the NLC. These funds were subsequently distributed to several beneficiaries, including Ms Dlamini, without lawful justification or in contravention of the grant agreement.”

He said Dlamini fully cooperated with the SIU investigation and has acknowledged that the funds were not lawfully due to her.

“The repayment forms part of the SIU’s broader efforts to recover misappropriated public funds and hold all recipients of irregular payments accountable, regardless of the amount involved,” he said.

Kganyago said the SIU continues to pursue civil and criminal action against other individuals and entities implicated in the broader scheme, including former NLC officials, board members, and other recipients of irregular payments.

Sowetan