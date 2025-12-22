Planned maintenance disrupts water in Johannesburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rand Water on Sunday said Noordwyk, Halfway House, Carlswald, and some parts of Kyalami were experiencing intermittent supply, low pressure, or had no water.

Rand Water says it is working around the clock to restore water supply to areas affected by a recent planned infrastructure maintenance.

Work on the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant system, which started on December 13, was completed on December 15.

Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the work included the removal of Wash Water Pump 10 for refurbishment as well as Eskom-related maintenance at Stations 2 and 4, affecting the Palmiet, Zwartkopjes and Mapleton systems, which were completely depleted during the shutdown and subsequently required careful recharging.

“Notwithstanding this progress, the City of Johannesburg and Johannesburg Water have advised that some areas within the Erand reservoir supply zone continue to experience intermittent supply, low pressure, or no water, particularly in higher-lying areas. Targeted operational interventions remain underway to stabilise supply and accelerate recovery,” she said.

She said technical teams are actively bleeding the network to remove airlocks, which would return stability.

“In parallel with these technical efforts, Johannesburg Water engaged ward councillors well in advance of the scheduled maintenance to ensure coordinated communication and preparedness at community level. These engagements focused on the scope of the maintenance, anticipated impacts, alternative water supply arrangements, and expected recovery timelines.

“Johannesburg Water’s technical and operational teams continue to work around the clock to stabilise affected reservoirs and towers. While supply has improved significantly across much of the Erand supply zone, alternative water provision remains in place where required, and the system is being closely monitored,” Maroo said.

Rand Water has cancelled the planned maintenance work, which was scheduled to commence on December 19.

“The cancellation was necessitated by a fault with a passing valve connecting the G34 and Q5 pipelines. As a result, water supply to the affected meters was fully restored last night to ensure continuity of service while the technical issue is addressed,” she said.

The next phase of maintenance is scheduled to take place from 4am on January 6 to 8am on January 8. It involves valve and meter replacements on the F18 pipeline in Mogale City.

Additional work will be carried out on the F15, F28, F39 and F45 pipelines, with areas in Mogale City, Rand West, and parts of Johannesburg expected to be affected.

The final phase of the maintenance programme is scheduled from 6am on January 16 until 11:30am on January 17.

“Approximately 20% of meters in the Emfuleni local municipality will be affected, with possible limited impact on the Ngwathe and Metsimaholo local municipalities, as well as industries supplied by the Sasolburg reservoir,” she said.

