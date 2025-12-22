Severe thunderstorm leads to flooding in parts of Tshwane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Tshwane emergency services department has received a yellow level weather warning for severe thunderstorms from the South African Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorms caused widespread disruptions in parts of Tshwane over the weekend, resulting in flooding of roads and residential properties.

The city’s emergency services confirmed they had responded to numerous storm-related emergency calls.

Motorists in Centurion are advised to drive with caution and avoid all low lying bridges. #floodsafety pic.twitter.com/GGHzcBwSRM — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 21, 2025

Blackwood road bridge in Hennopspark #floodsafety pic.twitter.com/SUz9Z7ybkJ — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 21, 2025

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said flooding incidents affecting both roads and residential properties were reported in several areas across the city.

Reports of flooded households and obstructed routes requiring clearing and traffic management interventions had been received from Centurion, Temba, Hammanskraal and Olievenhoutbosch and a landslide incident on the N14 Highway had also been reported.

Several teams including disaster management were on the ground co-ordinating response efforts.

“These include clearing obstructed roads, removing mud to restore accessibility, managing traffic disruptions and assisting flooded households,” she said.

Radebe-Kgiba said the city’s emergency services department had received a yellow level weather warning for severe thunderstorms from the South African Weather Service.

She urged communities to exercise caution as thunderstorms were expected over the region on Sunday from 8am until about midnight.

“These weather conditions may result in widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms, increasing the risk of flooding and other related hazards. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and to avoid travelling during heavy downpours, as several roads are prone to flooding, creating potentially life-threatening conditions. Flooded roads may result in vehicles being swept away, increased risk of drowning, and the displacement of households,” she said.

Radebe-Kgiba said the city has identified high-risk flooding areas across all regions.

“The emergency services department remains on high alert and continues to monitor known flooding hotspots throughout the warning period. Specialised response teams are on standby and will be deployed as necessary to safeguard lives and protect property.”

TimesLIVE