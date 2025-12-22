Tshwane MMC warns residents against licensing department ‘runners’ after man scammed out of R5,000

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tshwane MMC for roads and transport Tlangi Mogale has urged residents not to accept assistance from “runners” at municipal licensing centres, warning they are scamming members of the public and issuing fake documents.

Her warning follows an incident in which a man was allegedly defrauded of more than R5,000 by a runner who claimed they would assist him at a licensing department but provided him with fraudulent paperwork.

In a video posted on social media, Mogale addressed residents at the Akasia licensing centre, cautioning the public against handing personal documents to people loitering outside the facility.

“This issue of people waiting outside saying they are helping you by you giving them your documents and them entering the department and giving you a paper, don’t do it,” she said.

Mogale said the man who was scammed discovered the documents were fake when he later attempted to complete change of ownership for a vehicle.

“They claimed to help him, he paid a huge amount of money and they gave him a document. When he wanted to do change of ownership for a car it didn’t appear in the system because they gave him a fake document so avoid this thing,” she said.

Mogale issued a stern warning to security personnel, saying runners would no longer be tolerated inside municipal facilities.

“Security, when I come back here and find a runner inside our centres, I’m going to fire you. Runners are stealing money from our people and producing fake documents.”

Mogale stressed residents must access services themselves and seek assistance only from authorised city officials.

She urged residents to be vigilant and avoid anyone falsely claiming to work for the municipality.

Acknowledging increased demand for services, Mogale said the city had taken steps to improve service delivery during the busy compliance period.

She said operating hours had been extended to accommodate residents.

“We have extended operating times and our offices will be open until December 24. This is being done to respond to an increased number of service requests at licensing departments.”

