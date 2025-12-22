News

Two men taken in for questioning over DJ Warras’ murder

Police say suspects were nabbed at hostel in Soweto

Warrick Stock known as DJ Warras who was shot and killed in Johannesburg CBD (Facebook)

Two people have been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of DJ Warras.

DJ Warras, real name Warrick Stock, was gunned down outside Zambezi House, near the Carlton Centre, on Tuesday.

He had been overseeing the installation of security systems.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the duo were picked up from a hostel in Soweto at 2am on Monday.

“Investigations are continuing, and the team is following all possible leads in a quest to crack this case,” she said.

Allegations are that DJ Warras was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot.

Sowetan


