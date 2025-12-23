G20 is 2025 South African Word of the Year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

G20 is the 2025 South African Word of the Year after it emerged as the most prominent keyword in a language usage survey, the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) said on Tuesday.

PanSALB said G20 was selected as the winner after carefully considering a range of words, terms, and expressions, including notable contenders such as government of national unity, tariffs, femicide, and the Madlanga commission.

“The 2025 SA Word of the Year for Social Media was awarded to valid, chosen from a shortlist that included hao khonahale, nonchalant, clock it, nodolozana, and Ama1k," said PanSALB spokesperson Ntombentle Huluhulu.

“PanSALB conducted the selection process by shortlisting candidates based on authentic language usage. Focal Points [a media research company] analysed frequency data from 1 January to December 2025, monitoring keywords used extensively in reputable print, broadcast, and online media. G20 emerged as the most prominent keyword, largely due to South Africa hosting the G20 summit in 2025.

“This was followed by government of national unity and tariffs. These terms capture the major events and issues that shaped SA in 2025, including politics, international affairs, and social challenges.

“Valid is a Gen Z slang term that refers to something that is considered acceptable, legitimate, or worthy of approval. It is often used to validate someone’s feelings, opinions, or experiences, signifying agreement or support. This is followed by clock it, which reflects youth and digital culture. Other words nominated in this category included hao khonahale, which is a Sipitori term for it’s not possible or impossible, made popular by DJ Maphorisa."

Huluhulu said the South African Sign Language Sign of the Year is the SASL Sign for I love you, which was up against signs for so lekker, magnificent and sign for constitution.

“The SA Word of the Year reflects the preoccupations of South Africans for a given period and serves as an essential indicator of the nation’s cultural and social landscape,” said Huluhulu.

Sowetan