Gauteng government welcomes arrests in DJ Warras’ murder and Saulsville mass killing

DJ Warras, real name Warrick Stock, was gunned down in the Joburg CBD.

The Gauteng government has welcomed the arrests on Monday of suspects linked to the murder of DJ Warras and the Saulsville hostel mass shooting.

Police arrested two suspects for DJ Warras’ December 16 murder and one suspect for the December 6 Saulsville hostel mass killing that left 12 people dead and 13 others injured.

The duo linked to DJ Warras’ murder were initially taken in for questioning and then later charged with his murder.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the two will appear before the Johannesburg magistrate court on Wednesday.

Gauteng government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said they found it distressing that DJ Warras was murdered while taking an “admirable stand” against criminal activity.

This as preliminary investigations suggest that DJ Warras was restoring order to the city’s hijacked buildings.

“The cold-hearted murder of a community-oriented and socially conscious entrepreneur like DJ Warras must serve as a line in the sand for our city and our province. This tragedy will galvanise the provincial government and municipal authorities to expedite the ongoing efforts to dismantle the scourge of hijacked buildings and the violent syndicates that control them,” Mhlanga said.

Acting premier Jacob Mamabolo expressed his profound appreciation for the diligent work of the police in arresting the suspect for the Saulsville mass killings.

The 32-year-old man was arrested in Limpopo.

Mhlanga said the arrest shows the dedication of law enforcement agencies.

“We salute them and have full confidence in their resolve and ability to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice,” he said.

Mamabolo is expected to visit the families of the victims of another brutal mass shooting that claimed nine lives and left 10 others injured at Tambo Section in Bekkersdal, west of Joburg.

“We hope the police will make a breakthrough in the Bekkersdal shooting investigations soon, and we assure them of our full support in their efforts to track and arrest these dangerous criminals who have shown total disregard for human life and disdain for the law. We will spare no effort to ensure that justice is served for all the victims and their grieving families,” said Mamabolo.

