More than 5,000 pupils awaiting placement in Gauteng for the 2026 academic year

Kabungane Biyela

Curro private schools have stepped in to help the Gauteng education department with the placement of pupils at Curro schools. 'We are indebted to Curro,' the department said. Stock photo.
The Gauteng education department is yet to place more than 5,000 pupils. (123RF/Cathy Yeulet )

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says only 5,464 pupils remain unplaced in the 2026 online admissions process for grades 1 and 8.

“As of December 22 2025, the department’s online admissions system recorded a total of 5,464 grade 1 and grade 8 pupils who are unplaced, which translates to grade 1 with 1,478 pupils remaining and grade 8 with 3,986,” he said

Matome said this reflects sustained progress in the placement of pupils in Gauteng for the 2026 academic year.

He said the department will continue to release placement and transfer offers daily through the 2026 online admissions system.

“We are putting our focus in high-pressure areas to ensure all remaining pupils are placed as efficiently and fairly as possible.”

While online admissions continue to remain open, parents and guardians are urged to apply online by registering or logging on to www.gdeadmissions.gov.za.

During the online process, only schools with availability will be open.

