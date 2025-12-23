SIU freezes late actor Presley’s home in Lottery grant probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pictures of the late Presley Chweneyagae displayed at the State Theatre in Pretoria where his memorial service was held. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted a preservation order to freeze a residential property linked to the late actor, Presley Chweneyagae, which was bought with money allegedly diverted from a National Lotteries Commission grant.

SIU spokesperson Kazier Kganyago on Tuesday said the order was granted by the Special Tribunal on December 18.

The order ... is directed against Charlaine Christinah Chweneyagae, in her personal capacity and as executrix of her late husband’s [Chweneyagae] estate, as well as Mr Alfred Muzwakhe Sigudla, the Southern African Youth Movement NPO, Domestic Baboon (Pty) Ltd, and others. The order prohibits any sale, transfer, lease, encumbrance, or disposal of a home in [Hesteapark], Tshwane, pending the finalisation of civil proceedings to be instituted by the SIU within 60 court days,” said Kganyago.

“The property is alleged to have been purchased with approximately R889,000 diverted from a R15m NLC grant meant for youth arts programmes. The SIU’s investigation found that the grant was approved for the Southern African Youth Movement NPO, represented by Sigudla, and subsequently channelled through Domestic Baboon (Pty) Ltd, a company solely owned by the late Presley Chweneyagae, to acquire the private residence.

“The primary mission of the SIU is to recover proceeds from beneficiaries of NLC grant funding who are involved in unlawful activities, thereby restoring the state’s financial losses.”

