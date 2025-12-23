Two bodies recovered after car washed away in KZN flash floods; search resumes for one still missing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The vehicle that washed away while crossing a low-level bridge in Longacres Drive in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Sunday night.

The bodies of two of the three men who went missing when their car was washed away by flash floods on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday have been recovered.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said search and rescue teams returned on Tuesday morning to the low-level bridge on Longacres Drive in Amanzimtoti, where the car was pulled into the rushing water, to continue their search.

“I can confirm two of three missing men were recovered by 4pm on Monday,” he said.

The recovered bodies are of males aged between 20 and 40.

The flash floods that struck several parts of the province also claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman who died when a wall fell on her.

A powerful storm swept across parts of the south coast and inland, leaving flooded roads and waterlogged shopping centres.

The hardest hit area was Margate, as heavy rain pounded the area for several hours, with videos and images circulating on social media showing sections of Shelly Centre in Shelly Beach underwater.

Further north, Empangeni also experienced heavy rainfall, with reports of flooded roads.

Premier Thami Ntuli visited Margate to assess the damage on Monday.

He said the storm disrupted businesses and the local economy.

“Emergency teams will remain stationed in the area until the weather conditions improve,” he said.

