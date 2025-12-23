VIDEO | Limpopo N1 North closed after tanker, hatchback crash in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Motorists travelling in parts of Limpopo have been urged to exercise extreme caution following a serious accident on the N1 North near the Witvlag turn-off.

The crash involving a tanker and a hatchback vehicle occurred on Tuesday morning and has resulted in the complete closure of the road.

WATCH | Mudslide in Limpopo after heavy rainfall



Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/1NV5GYzhi4 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 23, 2025

Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson, Matome Taueatsoala, said the closure has caused severe traffic congestion in both directions.

“There’s been a serious accident on the N1 North at the Witvlag turn-off involving a tanker and a hatchback vehicle. The road is currently closed following the crash, which happened earlier this morning,” Taueatsoala said.

He said misty and rainy conditions are contributing to dangerous driving conditions.

Motorists are advised to switch on headlights, reduce speed, and drive with extreme caution.

“If you’re planning to travel between Louis Trichardt and Musina, it’s best to delay your trip if possible, as there’s a severe traffic backlog in both northbound and southbound directions,” he said.

He said those who can’t delay their travel can use alternative route.

From Musina, drivers are advised to turn right onto the R523 towards Siloam, then turn right to rejoin the N1 at Witvlag.

From Makhado, motorists should turn right to Witvlag, proceed to the side junction R523, then turn left towards the N1 at Willispoort.

Meanwhile, motorists are also warned of delays on the R524 Punda Maria Road near Tshilidzini Hospital due to a mudslide caused by heavy rainfall.

Taueatsoala said SANRAL and the Limpopo department of public works are on site removing soil, but the operation is expected to take time.

Sowetan