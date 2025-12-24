Boots on the ground are making KZN safer, say police top brass

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police minister Firoz Cachalia was in Durban to inspect operations of the festive season plan to curb crime.

Police minister Firoz Cachalia says ructions plaguing the police top brass as laid bare in the Madlanga commission do not mean the organisation in a crisis.

“Some of these are untested as yet, but the commission has already come to some preliminary conclusion, and there is a preliminary report,” Cachalia said on Tuesday after a festive season operational inspection in Durban.

“The evidence that has been led does suggest a pattern that is worrying. I have been concerned that the rank and file are watching the commission and listening to the evidence, and that’s going to have an impact on their morale,” said Cachalia.

He challenged police officers to keep the focus on their jobs.

“At this time the SAPS is a functioning organisation. It’s carrying out its primary mandate to improve safety and security across the country,” said Cachalia.

He said gun violence such as the recent mass shooting in Bekkersdal was a primary challenge.

A festive season crackdown was launched end of October and overseen by premier Thami Ntuli.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said in this period, KZN police have so far seized 541 illegal firearms including 432 hand guns and 48 rifles.

“They have also processed more than 15,000 suspects for various crimes ranging from murder to sexual offences related crimes.”

He said 2,989 unlicensed liquor premises have been shut down thus far, and 2,989 of those selling liquor illegally were arrested.

Police minister Firoz Cachalia congratulates long-standing police officer Col Paul Alfred, who has served for more than 24 years. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who used the occasion to hail long-standing police officer Col Paul Alfred for more than 23 years of service, said members were on the ground to combat crime.

“We are now in full phase of the holiday mode of the festive season, with the holidays having started on December 15.”

The police had been buoyed by an intake of 1,594 police constables who joined the ranks at the end of November.

“You will notice when you drive around you will see an increased visibility. Crime has been on the quiet side, which can be attributed to police visibility coupled with the community, which has been sharing information,” said Lt-Col Mkhwanazi.

TimesLIVE