Johannesburg urges caution amid continuing heavy rainfall

EMS is advising motorists to be cautious on the roads during rainy weather.

The City of Johannesburg emergency management services has urged residents and motorists to remain cautious as heavy rainfall continues across most parts of the city.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said most roads were wet and slippery, increasing the risk of accidents.

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully, maintain a safe following distance, and avoid driving through flooded roads and low-lying areas.

He also warned residents living near river streams and low-lying areas.

“Our residents who are residing along river streams and in most of our low-lying areas are urged to avoid crossing river streams and conducting daily activities. Our faith-based organisations are urged to avoid visiting river streams to conduct baptisms and cleansing rituals,” he said.

Mulaudzi said the city’s emergency services remain on high alert and are closely monitoring all seven regions for any emergencies that may arise.

He said specialised response units are on standby to deal with water-related incidents.

Residents have been encouraged to report any life-threatening emergencies to the city’s emergency command and control centre on 0113755911.

