Two bodies recovered after vehicle swept away in Hennops River during weekend floods

Seipati Mothoa

Seipati Mothoa

Police divers recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned in Hennops River near Centurion on Monday afternoon.
A vehicle swept away in the Hennops River in Centurion was recovered with two bodies inside. (City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department.)

City of Tshwane emergency services have recovered the bodies of two people whose vehicle was swept away when heavy downpours on Sunday morning caused rising water levels and strong currents that created extremely dangerous conditions.

The bodies were recovered on Tuesday afternoon after an intensive search that started on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the city’s emergency services Nana-Radebe-Kgiba said the search started immediately on Sunday after being alerted of a vehicle that was swept away.

“After confirmation of the vehicle’s last known location near a low-lying bridge along the Hennops River in Centurion, the swift water rescue team together with police divers commenced the search and rescue operation for two people reported missing,” Radebe-Kgiba said.

She said the teams later discovered the vehicle and recovered the two bodies inside.

Radebe-Kgiba said police are working to confirm the identities of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

