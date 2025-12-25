IN PICS | Christmas babies showered with gifts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, and Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, showered mothers and their babies born on Christmas Day with gifts

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, and Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, showered mothers and their babies born on Christmas Day with gifts at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus. Dr Yusuf Dadoo District Hospital CEO, Dr Rodney Pheto, hospital management and staff, visited the maternity unit to welcome babies born on Thursday.

