IN PICS | Christmas babies showered with gifts

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, and Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, showered mothers and their babies born on Christmas Day with gifts (Facebook)

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, and Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, showered mothers and their babies born on Christmas Day with gifts at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus. Dr Yusuf Dadoo District Hospital CEO, Dr Rodney Pheto, hospital management and staff, visited the maternity unit to welcome babies born on Thursday.

