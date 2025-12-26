88 undesirable foreigners and Nike smuggler intercepted at borders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Border Management Authority intercepted a man who tried to smuggle Nike sneakers from Mozambique into South Africa on Boxing Day.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) prevented 88 “undesirable” foreigners from entering the country on Christmas Day while intercepting a Mozambican national who tried to smuggle counterfeit sneakers on Boxing Day.

More than 18,450 people wishing to exit the country’s borders into Mozambique were processed on Christmas Day, with about 450, mainly women and children, being processed manually, said BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato. “BMA colleagues are inserting those manually processed individuals into the enhanced movement control system.”

He said 88 people were declared undesirable when they arrived at the port of entry, mainly because they had previously overstayed their permitted 90-day visit to South Africa.

While there were no major interceptions, particularly on the mountains, Masiapato said more than 80 Nike sneakers were intercepted on the morning of Boxing Day.

The individual was trying to smuggle the counterfeit goods from the Mozambican side, he said.

Another interception was that of a man suspected of facilitating illegal migration, and he was arrested for aiding and abetting, in line with the Immigration Act.

“All affected individuals are being processed in line with applicable immigration and law enforcement prescripts.”

In terms of cargo movement, 805 trucks were cleared at KM7, transporting cargo from South Africa into Mozambique and towards the Maputo port.

“We can confirm that the N4 is cleared as far as the movement of trucks is concerned towards the Lebombo port of entry.

“The BMA remains fully deployed and vigilant, ensuring both the facilitation of legitimate movement and the prevention of illegal activities at our ports of entry and along the borderline, particularly during this peak festive period,” said Masiapato.

