About 125 homes destroyed after heavy storms strike parts of KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

About 125 homes and buildings were destroyed during destructive thunderstorms in parts of Amajuba and uMzinyathi in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday

About 125 homes were destroyed by heavy thunderstorms which left a trail of destruction in the Amajuba and Umzinyathi districts in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

KZN MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Thulasizwe Buthelezi deployed rapid-response disaster management teams to the area after storms with heavy rains, large hail and gale-force winds swept through the region.

The eMadlangeni, Dannhauser, and Newcastle local municipalities bore the brunt of the storm.

The eMadlangeni, Dannhauser, and Newcastle local municipalities bore the brunt of the storm which hit on Friday (COGTA)

Cogta said the following areas were affected:

eMadlangeni (Utrecht): In Wards 2, 3, and 5, preliminary reports confirm that over 20 houses have been completely destroyed. Three individuals sustained injuries and are receiving urgent medical care.

Newcastle: the department has initiated the emergency relocation of displaced residents to the Osizweni community hall.

Dannhauser: About 115 households were affected with 30 completely destroyed.

Umzinyathi district: Assessments are under way in Dundee and surrounding areas where infrastructure and trees were uprooted.

Buthelezi has directed the provincial disaster management centre (PDMC) to co-ordinate with social partners and local municipalities to provide immediate relief, including food parcels, blankets, and temporary shelter.

“Our teams are currently on the ground conducting mop-up operations and detailed assessments to ensure no family is left stranded. We are working around the clock with our social partners to restore dignity to those who have lost their homes today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured,” said Buthelezi.

Weather conditions across the province remain volatile.

Cogta urged residents to stay off the roads, avoid crossing low-lying bridges or flooded walkways and report report any life-threatening situations to their local ward councillors or municipal disaster units immediately.

TimesLIVE