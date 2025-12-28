Child and two women die in building collapse in Doornkop

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six people were inside the building at the time of collapse.

A double-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in Doornkop, claiming three lives, the Johannesburg emergency services department said.

EMS staff received the alert at 3am.

Six people were inside the building at the time of the collapse, and three were trapped beneath the rubble. All were extricated and they were all taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

A child and two women succumbed to their injuries.

