Tributes pour in for KZN ‘pillar of farming community’ shot dead in his home

Pietermaritzburg farmer and businessman Mbongeni Sikhakhane was killed in his home on the Day of Goodwill

Tributes have been pouring in for Pietermaritzburg farmer and businessman Mbongeni Sikhakhane who was shot and robbed at his Sweetwaters home on Friday evening.

Sikhakhane succumbed to his injuries at Life Hilton hospital.

Speaking to Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE, Sikhakhane’s close associate Thubelihle Zondi said family and friends were reeling after the crime.

“I am saddened that a hardworking businessman would be attacked within the comfort of his home,” said Zondi.

He said Sikhakhane’s attackers accosted his children before robbing and shooting him in his bedroom.

“We are unsafe, it hampers the growth of the economy and the growth of emerging farmers,” said Zondi.

He said they rushed to hospital after the incident but were informed Sikhakhane had succumbed to his injuries.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been established.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas described Sikhakhane as more than a leader in the agricultural sector, saying he was a “pillar of strength in the farming community”.

He also described him as a mentor to emerging farmers and a champion for rural development across the province.

“His dedication to empowering farmers and building inclusive growth in the agriculture sector made him a respected and admired figure,” said Pappas.

He said Sikhakhane’s loss was a devastating blow to his family, the African Farmers Association of SA, the agricultural sector and all South Africans who benefited from his leadership.

MEC of agriculture and rural development in the province Thembeni kaMadlopha Mthethwa also expressed her condolences.

“ Mr Sikhakhane will always be remembered for his significant contribution to improving the lives of ordinary people through farming and agricultural development. His passing is indeed a great loss to the agricultural sector,” said KaMadlopha Mthethwa.

