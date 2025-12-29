Joburg ramps up fire checks ahead of New Year’s Day celebrations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Inner-city buildings, businesses, and traders are set to face fire safety inspections as Joburg emergency services ramp up enforcement ahead of New Year’s Day celebrations.

The city’s emergency management services (EMS) said it would conduct emergency and fire safety enforcement on December 30 and 31.

EMS media and liaison officer Kagiso Phasha said these operations form part of a broader public safety bylaw enforcement initiative, with officials focusing specifically on fire-risk reduction, emergency preparedness, and compliance with fire safety regulations, including the safe handling, storage, sale, and use of fireworks.

Where immediate danger to life or property is identified, EMS may order evacuations, halt dangerous activities, issue compliance instructions, or take enforcement action to prevent fires, explosions, or other emergencies. — EMS media and liaison officer Kagiso Phasha

“EMS officials will inspect buildings, businesses, and trading areas to identify fire hazards, blocked emergency exits, illegal electrical connections, unsafe storage of flammable materials, and non-compliance with fireworks regulations,” Phasha said.

Phasha said any unauthorised sale or unsafe use of fireworks will be dealt with in accordance with municipal bylaws.

Emergency services will work with other departments, such as the Johannesburg metro police, environmental health, development planning, and central region urban management.

“Emergency management services urges business owners, residents, and the public to cooperate with officials and to comply with all fire safety and fireworks regulations.

“These measures are critical in preventing injuries, fires, and loss of life, particularly in the densely populated inner city,” Phasha said.

