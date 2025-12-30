“Cat” Matlala moved to super-maximum prison

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been transferred from the Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre to eBongweni, a super maximum facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Matlala was transferred to the prison in Kokstad on December 21.

“The transfer of remand detainees and sentenced offenders between correctional facilities is a standard operational practice, informed by a range of considerations, primarily security, safety, operational requirements, and effective inmate management across the correctional system,” said Nxumalo.

Matlala faces charges of attempted murder, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit murder. The charges stem from an alleged hit in 2023 on his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. At the time, Thobejane was travelling with her friend on the N1 when the car they were travelling in was shot at.

Matlala’s case was transferred to the Johannesburg High Court, and he is expected back in court on January 29.

In connection with Matlala’s transfer to eBongweni, Nxumalo said in terms of the Correctional Services Act, the commissioner of correctional services was legally empowered to detain an offender or remand detainee at any correctional centre.

“This provision exists to enable the department to respond appropriately to security assessments and operational demands,” he said.

“The core mandate of the department is to ensure that all correctional facilities are safe, secure, and conducive to humane detention, while enabling the delivery of rehabilitation and care programmes.”

Nxumalo said the safety and security of detainees, officials, and the broader correctional environment remained paramount.

“Where enhanced security measures are required, these considerations take precedence. It must be emphasised that the transfer of a detainee does not prejudice their legal rights or access to services.

“All detainees continue to receive appropriate care, and necessary arrangements are made to ensure that court appearances and legal processes are honoured without impediment.”

