Gauteng festive season road safety operations start to bite

A pledge to adhere to rules of the road and to make roads safer.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has issued hundreds of infringement notices, discontinued unsafe vehicles, made arrests for serious offenses, and impounded vehicles operating unlawfully.

The festive season enforcement operations were conducted between December 22 and 28 across Gauteng’s three metros — Tshwane, Joburg and Ekurhuleni.

During this period, transport inspectors discontinued 45 vehicles, impounded 30 others, and arrested 27 people for offenses including drunk driving and bribery.

Removing unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers from our roads is a critical intervention to save lives and ensure safe public transport. — MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela

The department said enforcement efforts also focused on public transport compliance.

This resulted in 187 minibuses being found without license discs, 193 drivers operating without valid driving licenses, and a further 65 minibuses being discontinued.

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said reckless driving, drunk driving, and corruption would not be tolerated.

“Our inspectors remain visible and decisive in protecting road users during this high-risk festive period,” she said.

“Removing unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers from our roads is a critical intervention to save lives and ensure safe public transport.”

She said festive season law enforcement operations continue.