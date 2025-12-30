Gun seized during suspect’s arrest linked to Saulsville massacre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police officers and a member of the pathology services prepare to remove more than ten bodies following a mass shooting at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. Picture: Stringer

Police say a firearm seized during the arrest of a suspect in connection with the mass shooting in a tavern in Saulsville, Tshwane, has been linked to the crime scene.

The shooting left 12 people dead and 13 others wounded.

Police say a firearm seized during the arrest of a suspect in connection with the Atteridgeville mass shooting has been positively linked to the crime. Pic: SAPS (Supplied)

A joint operation involving Gauteng and Limpopo police led to the arrest of the suspect in Polokwane last week. A manhunt is still underway for two other suspects who are still on the run.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said, “Following ballistics testing, police can now confirm that the firearm seized by police during the arrest of this suspect has been positively linked to the crime scene in Atteridgeville.”

Following ballistics testing, police can now confirm that the firearm seized by police during the arrest of this suspect has been positively linked to the crime scene in Atteridgeville. — National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe

The suspect is due to appear before the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The suspect will appear again before the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Wednesday on 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Mathe said the suspect cannot be named, pending the finalisation of an identity parade.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola applauded the multidisciplinary team investigating the matter for the breakthrough.

Sowetan