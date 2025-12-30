News

Gun seized during suspect’s arrest linked to Saulsville massacre

Manhunt for two other suspects on the run continues

Police officers and a member of the pathology services prepare to remove more than ten bodies following a mass shooting at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

Police say a firearm seized during the arrest of a suspect in connection with the mass shooting in a tavern in Saulsville, Tshwane, has been linked to the crime scene.

The shooting left 12 people dead and 13 others wounded.

Ballistic tests have positively linked a firearm found in one of the suspects arrested to the mass murders of people who were killed at a hostel in Saulsville.
A joint operation involving Gauteng and Limpopo police led to the arrest of the suspect in Polokwane last week.

A joint operation involving Gauteng and Limpopo police led to the arrest of the suspect in Polokwane last week. A manhunt is still underway for two other suspects who are still on the run.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said, “Following ballistics testing, police can now confirm that the firearm seized by police during the arrest of this suspect has been positively linked to the crime scene in Atteridgeville.”

The suspect is due to appear before the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The suspect will appear again before the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Wednesday on 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Mathe said the suspect cannot be named, pending the finalisation of an identity parade.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola applauded the multidisciplinary team investigating the matter for the breakthrough.

