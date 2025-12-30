IN PICS | 55 couples say “I do” at IPHC mass wedding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo

A total of 55 couples tied the knot during a mass wedding ceremony held on Sunday, hosted at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg.

Twelve couples entered polygamous unions, while 43 couples were getting married for the first time. The ceremony forms part of the church’s annual mass wedding tradition, which sees dozens of couples formalise their marriages in a single service.

International Pentecostal Holiness Church members singing during the mass wedding ceremony in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Oboletse Banyatsang and Tlamelo Banyatsang at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Kholofelo and Tebogo Mooi the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Comforter F.L.G Modise and Her Grace, MmaSechaba Modise, during the annual mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters at Silo in Zuurbekom, Westonaria. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Thato Chuene, Collen Chuene and Selda Chuene at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Goitseone Pharatlhatlhe and Philly Matsepe at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Charles Lekalakala and Bontle Mahlanya at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

International Pentecostal Holiness Church members singing during the mass wedding ceremony in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Alcidio Cau, Joaquina Matsinhe, Levii Wet and Jenette Paruque at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Thapelo Diatla and Mulalo Munonoka at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Hlulani Chauke and Kamogelo Chauke at the mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, West of Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Sowetan