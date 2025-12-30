Mass killing suspect abandons bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A pathology vehicle at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgville west of Pretoria ready to collect more than 10 bodies of people who were killed in a mass murder Picture: Stringer

The man arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a tavern in Saulsville, Tshwane, that left 12 people dead and 13 others wounded, has abandoned his bail bid.

The man, who cannot be named pending the finalisation of an identity parade, appeared in the Polokwane magistrates’ court on Tuesday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the matter has been postponed to February 19.

Following ballistics testing, police can now confirm that the firearm seized by police during the arrest of this suspect has been positively linked to the crime scene in Atteridgeville. — National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe

She said the gun found in his possession when he was arrested had been positively linked to the mass killing incident in Saulsville.

The accused will appear again in the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

A joint operation involving Gauteng and Limpopo police led to the man’s arrest in Polokwane last week.

A manhunt is still underway for two other suspects who are still on the run.

Sowetan