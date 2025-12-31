Eastern Cape police open case against parents accused of giving alcohol to children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ngqamakhwe police traced the location where children between the ages of two and 12 were given alcohol on Christmas Day.

Police investigators from Ngqamakwe in the Eastern Cape have traced the parents who allegedly supplied alcohol to minors during an incident on Christmas Day in Santini location in the Khothane administrative area.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said Ngqamakwe police opened a criminal case after a video showing minors consuming alcohol circulated widely on social media.

“No arrests have been made at this stage. However, a case docket has been registered for contravention of the National Liquor Act, specifically for supplying or making liquor available to minors. This is a serious offence,” said Gantana.

Once investigations are complete, the docket will be submitted to the office of the director of public prosecutions for a decision on how to proceed, she said.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has commended social workers and police for identifying the parents allegedly involved in the incident. “The prompt action taken by our social workers and police is commendable. It demonstrates our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our children,” she said.

“Allowing children to consume alcohol is not only irresponsible but also poses serious risks to their health and future. We must protect our youth from harmful influences.”

Parents and caregivers must understand their responsibility to protect our youth. It is our collective duty to ensure children are not exposed to harmful behaviours. We encourage community members to report any instances of underage drinking or neglect to the authorities — Bukiwe Fanta, Eastern Cape social development MEC

The video highlighted what Fanta described as a troubling reality in some communities, where children are exposed to alcohol and other substances that can derail their development.

The department of social development said the environment in which children grow up plays a critical role in shaping their futures. and stressed the importance of adults modelling responsible behaviour and creating safe spaces for children.

Fanta emphasised the role of communities in safeguarding children. “Parents and caregivers must understand their responsibility to protect our youth. It is our collective duty to ensure children are not exposed to harmful behaviours. We encourage community members to report any instances of underage drinking or neglect to the authorities,” she said.

The department said it will roll out educational programmes aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol consumption among minors. The initiatives will focus on educating parents and communities about the risks of underage drinking and promoting healthy lifestyles.

“We are committed to working hand in hand with police and other stakeholders to ensure such incidents are not repeated,” said Fanta.

She urged anyone with information related to the incident or similar cases to come forward. “Reporting such incidents can save lives and protect our children from harm. Our children deserve to grow up in a world where they are safe, valued and free from the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse.”

