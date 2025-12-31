How Joburg artist is using graffiti to reclaim Soweto’s history

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soweto artist Senzo Nhlapo has been telling the story of his community through the medium of graffiti long before it became widely recognised as art.

Known in the art world as Senzart911, Nhlapo is one of Soweto’s pioneering graffiti artists, using walls not as sites of destruction, but as canvases of memory, resistance, and African identity.

The name Senzart911 traces back to a studio he once worked in, located at number 911.

After travelling and deepening his artistic practice, Nhlapo of Mofolo Village opened his own studio where he trained others in art.

He and fellow colleagues would say, “Senzi art e 911 (we are making art at 911)“. From there, the name stuck.

Nhlapo did his first painting in 1991, driven by a feeling that painting on an A4 page was not enough.

“I wanted to communicate historical things that were happening in the hood,” he said.

Graffiti artist Senzo Nhlapo showcases his art in the walls of Soweto. Pic: Supplied (Supplied)

Growing up during the apartheid era, graffiti became his contribution to the broader political movement.

“For me, graffiti was the only universal language,” he explained.

His artistic style draws heavily from African aesthetics, particularly Ndebele and Xhosa influences.

He cites South African artists Ernest Manqoba and Charles Nkosi as key inspirations.

“These are the people who were around me when I started. I looked up to them because they were my teachers and mentors,” he said.

At the heart of his work is education. Nhlapo believes townships are often denied exposure to visual art. His mission has always been to educate, inspire, and beautify township spaces.

“For me, graffiti was never vandalism. It becomes vandalism when people just write text anywhere. In South Africa, graffiti as art started with the Khoisan in caves; it was called cave art,” he said.

Reviving Spaces Through Art

One of his most significant projects was at Eyethu Mall in Mofolo, a space that once served as a cinema during his childhood before being abandoned for years. Hoping to revive it, Nhlapo invited artists from across the country to paint there. The project spanned over 10 years, eventually gaining recognition from developers who appreciated the African elements he introduced.

“I remember using my very last money to buy materials,” he recalled.

Though his original vision was to turn the space into an art gallery or museum, development plans led to him being given an alternative community space within the property, where several community art projects were hosted.

Nhlapo’s journey also took him to galleries in Switzerland and the UK, but he found those spaces exclusive.

“They were for the elite, people who could afford art pieces,” he said.

He chose to return to street art and committed himself to giving back.

Money made from selling his artwork was reinvested into materials, allowing him to paint walls across Soweto voluntarily.

It took 15 years before collaborations began flowing consistently.

He has worked with Modern Art South Africa, using murals to educate communities about healthcare, collaborated with schools, and remains a commissioned artist.

Alongside this, he hosts exhibitions, produces canvas work, and invites tourists to engage directly with township art.

Senzart911 wants his work to be remembered not as individual pieces, but as a movement that opens doors for other artists.

His advice to young creatives is simple but powerful:

“Be patient. Do art every day because every day is an art day. You cannot make money overnight. Have different ways of making money,” he said.

Looking ahead, Nhlapo envisions a future where art education is deeply rooted in township life. In the next five years, he hopes to acquire properties around Soweto and convert them into art academies that will offer different categories of artistic training.

This story is produced by Our City News