Kidnapping victim rescued, suspects arrested at Bekkersdal mass shooting victims’ funeral

The vigilance of members of the Johannesburg public order policing unit led to the rescue of an alleged kidnapped victim and the arrests of two suspects with three firearms.

Police were deployed to monitor the funeral of nine people killed in a mass shooting at a tavern last week. During the attack, 12 suspects travelling in a white kombi and a silver sedan allegedly opened fire on patrons at the tavern and randomly shot people in the street as they fled the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the arrests were made while officers were escorting the funeral convoy.

“The suspects caught the attention of police members monitoring the funeral proceedings. During the convoy, a passenger in a Ford Figo drew police attention, prompting officers to stop the vehicle,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The two occupants attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended, she said.

“The two were found in possession of three unlicensed firearms, one of which had a filed-off serial number.”

Nevhuhulwi said a man found in the vehicle told police he had been kidnapped in Finsbury, Mohlakeng. A kidnapping case has since been opened.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of kidnapping and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

TimesLIVE