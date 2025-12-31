Soweto Country Club looks to the future with a new vision

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Louis Thornhill, general manager of the Soweto Country Club. October 30, 2025. OUR CITY NEWS/Gopolang Ledwaba

For many years, golf has been a way of life for Louis Thornhill.

Having started playing at an early age, he has grown from a passionate golfer to one of the country’s most dedicated club managers.

Today, as the new general manager of the Soweto Country Club, Thornhill brings his wealth of experience, leadership, and vision to a facility that has faced its fair share of challenges.

He joined the Soweto Country Club in October. Thornhill has played golf for almost all his life - having gone pro at the age of 16.

He says he’s always wanted to venture into the management and administration of a golf club.

His journey from golfer to running the course has been a success - something that is reflected in how the Soweto Country Club looks today, a place he loves and calls home.

He admits that coming to Soweto came with a lot of fear and anxiety.

“I thought I was going to face a lot of backlash as a white man coming into a black community, but instead I was welcomed with much love,” said Thornhill.

His biggest goal is to restore the club’s reputation and secure its spot among the Top 100 golf courses in the country.

Thornhill envisions Soweto Country Club as both a golfing landmark and a tourist destination.

However, he acknowledges that the stigma attached to Soweto about it not being safe has made it difficult to attract sponsors and investors.

He does not only wish to put the Soweto Country Club on the map but he also wants to make it a place where people feel welcome and encouraged.

For many people golf is considered a rich man’s sport, but Thornhill sees it as a sport for everyone.

Despite these challenges, Thornhill remains optimistic.

“Betway and Investec have been our biggest sponsors,” he notes, highlighting their role in keeping the club active through major tournaments such as the Betway Golf Tournament, Sunshine Tour, and Blue Label Tour.

The club also hosts a range of community and corporate events, from weddings to golf days.

With a focus on local recruitment and a heart for community growth, Thornhill is determined to make Soweto Country Club a source of pride, a place where excellence meets inclusivity, and where the spirit of golf is for everyone.

Thornhill describes his leadership style as open and collaborative - with staff describing him as approachable and easy to talk to.

“Any criticism goes a long way in helping me grow,” he said.

This story is produced by Our City News