Cape Town sounds water alarm before 2026

Just hours before the new year, the City of Cape Town raised the alarm over excessive water use and warned of a dry 2026.

Residents have been urged to take short showers and manage water carefully. On Wednesday, water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said the city had set a collective water-wise daily use target of less than 975-million litres per day (MLD) for the summer.

Badroodien said the allocation was determined to reduce the risk associated with below-average or unpredictable rainfall in 2026 and to maintain a reliable water supply.

“As of Wednesday, the average water use stands at 1,025MLD, with the city’s dam levels at 70.5%.

“Climate change is increasingly altering rainfall patterns in the Western Cape, making dry periods longer, rainfall more intense but less frequent, and dam replenishment less predictable. Scientific projections show the region is likely to experience greater variability in future rainfall, with a higher risk of extended dry spells and hotter summers that increase evaporation and water demand.”

Badroodien said the city’s main supply dams were currently 19.2% lower than at the same time last year.

“As a city, we have collectively and consistently been using more than 1,000MLD,” he said.

“While there is no immediate reason for concern, all Capetonians, visitors and businesses are encouraged to carefully manage their water use over the coming months.

“Take short, stop-start showers or small baths. The maximum flow rate of new and replaced showerheads may not exceed 7l,” said Badroodien.

“Wash more with less, for laundry and dishes. Only wash clothes and dishes (pots, cups, etc) when really needed. Washing and spot-cleaning can use less water.”

Residents should also turn off taps and hoses when not in use and only water gardens before 9am or after 6pm to avoid evaporation losses.

“Keep summer fun water-wise. Use water mindfully for children’s play and cooling. For example, use a wet cloth to cool down hot skin, and avoid wasteful spraying of water.

“Swim, cover, save, repeat. Built-in and fold-away pools must be covered when not in use to prevent up to 95% of evaporation losses. Recycle the backwash, and top up with rainwater or alternative water where possible.”

Badroodien said early and sustained reductions in water use help protect water security, reduce the risk of sudden restrictions and ensure sufficient reserves if rainfall in 2026 is below average.

“Adjusting water-use habits now in households, businesses and the tourism sector will help build resilience against climate-related shocks and safeguard water supplies,” he said.

“Cape Town is not waiting for the next crisis. Through the city’s new water programme, we are securing new water from reuse, desalination and groundwater to protect our water future. These investments take time, which is why every Capetonian’s water choices today matter. Saving water now is how we protect our city tomorrow. Residents and businesses are reminded to use water wisely at all times this summer.”

