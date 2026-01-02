Nearly 10,000 teenagers gave birth in Mpumalanga in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini says it is a cause for concern that 9,712 teenagers gave birth in Mpumalanga in 2025.

Welcoming 50 babies born on New Year’s Day, Manzini said, “So far we have 50 babies delivered on New Year, and the first baby was delivered at Witbank Hospital (in eMalahleni). Of the 50, 23 are males and 27 are females,” said Manzini.

“We are monitoring the issue of teenage pregnancy. Today (New Year’s Day), we have registered one 14-year-old who gave birth at Themba Hospital. Teenage pregnancy is a concern for government; hence we (health officials) need to fill a form about that birth and hand it to our cluster departments, including social development, SAPS, and the justice department, to curb statutory rape.

“In 2025 only, we registered 9,712 teenagers giving birth in our hospitals, which is something we need to curb. As the department of health, we do not open cases but refer such to relevant departments to deal with this scourge of teenage pregnancy because it badly impacts HIV/Aids [programmes], gender-based violence, and more.”

Manzini said the department was doing its best to make its institutions friendly for teenagers to get contraceptives to curb teenage pregnancies.

“We know there are many factors which precipitate teenage pregnancy, which include the usage of alcohol and older men preying on teenagers when they [teens] are drunk. In all that, we have also engaged traditional leaders, churches, all government departments, and [specifically] tavern owners not to allow young people in their drinking places. Police will have to deal with older men who prey on these children right away as we are processing the ages of the young mothers [to determine] if [any are cases of] statutory rape,” said Manzini.

One of the mothers who gave birth on Thursday, Goodness Mkhatshwa from Schoemansdal, who delivered twins - a girl and a boy - expressed her gratitude for the gifts she received from Manzini.

“I’m very happy I’ve delivered twins, but I didn’t know I was carrying twins until they were delivered. I now have four children, as I have two boys at home,” said Mkhatshwa.

