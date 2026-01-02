RTMC urges caution amid expected high traffic volumes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to plan their trips carefully.

Motorists have been warned to brace for heavy traffic on major routes across the country as the festive season comes to an end.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to plan their trips carefully as high traffic volumes are expected this weekend.

Motorists should also check weather forecasts, avoid driving through storms, and refrain from crossing flooded bridges, said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

Zwane said law enforcement officers would maintain high levels of visibility on roads to ensure compliance with traffic laws.

“Motorists are advised to avoid travelling at night, as evidence shows that most deadly crashes happen after sunset and in early hours of the morning,” Zwane said.

Motorists are advised to avoid travelling at night, as evidence shows that most deadly crashes happen after sunset and in early hours of the morning — Simon Zwane, RTMC spokesperson

He said travel data analysed since the start of the festive season road safety campaign on December 1 showed that 21% of fatal crashes occurred between 7pm and 10pm, while 6% took place between midnight and 1am.

“These are the times when most head-on collisions have taken place, claiming many lives,” he said.

Drivers have also been urged to take sufficient rest breaks to avoid fatigue.

Zwane warned that speeding, drunken driving, and reckless behaviour would not be tolerated.

Public transport operators were cautioned against overloading and reminded to ensure their permits were valid for the routes on which they operate.

“Public transport operators are further called upon to desist from loading and off-loading passengers at unsafe spots, as this increases the risk of pedestrian crashes,” Zwane said.

He said more than 4,700 public transport vehicles had been impounded for contravening operator permit conditions, while 12,600 vehicles were discontinued for roadworthiness-related infringements.

“Motorists are reminded to reduce speed when driving in rainy conditions, increase the following distance between vehicles, and have their lights on. Speed must also be reduced when driving past residential areas or pedestrian-dense locations.”

Sowetan