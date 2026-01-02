Search continues for people swept away by rip currents in KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NSRI Durban station commander said that despite extensive air, sea, and shoreline searches, there were no signs of the missing man.

KwaZulu-Natal surf rescue teams are searching for two people who were swept away by waves at Pennington Beach on New Year’s Day.

The team is also searching for a 15-year-old boy who drowned at Jabula Beach in St Lucia.

The incident happened just after 6pm, and the team was alerted that several people had been swept away at the beach near the tidal pool on the KZN South Coast.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said it was initially reported that three people were in distress after being caught in rip currents.

However, the team found that there were five people in distress.

Lambinon said lifeguards managed to recover the body of a 21-year-old man and rescued two people, believed to be a young adult and an 18-year-old woman, who were not injured.

“The body of the deceased was taken into the care of the police and the government health forensic pathology services,” said Lambinon.

He said two other people, believed to be 21, were still missing.

He said police have opened an inquest docket.

In the incident at Jabula Beach, lifeguards and eyewitnesses reported that three swimmers were swept out to sea by rip currents.

Two people were rescued and transported to hospital, while the search for the teenage boy continues.

In a separate incident, rescue teams were searching for a 22-year-old man who went missing at Durban South Beach.

The man from the Eastern Cape had reportedly gone missing in the surf zone earlier on New Year’s Day.

In another incident, a 13-year-old boy was rescued at Leisure Isle in Knysna, Western Cape, after suffering a medical condition while swimming.

“Lifeguards noticed the teenager appearing to be in distress in the water. They immediately raised the alarm while responding and rescued the teenager to the shore, where they began CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation],” said Lambinon.

He said NSRI Knysna medics arrived on the scene and assisted the lifeguards in conducting CPR on the teen, and a pulse was restored.

The teen was transported to the hospital.

