Spaza shop owner arrested in Limpopo with false immigration papers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The man was operating a spaza shop in Solomondale in Polokwane.

Limpopo police have arrested a 25-year-old man who was found in possession of an allegedly fake asylum document.

The man was operating a spaza shop in Solomondale in Polokwane.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the man was arrested on Wednesday following a tip-off from a community member.

“Police reacted swiftly and rushed to the vicinity [spaza shop] and subsequently found a 25-year-old male suspect busy operating his business in the area.”

Ledwaba said the man was requested to produce documents for being in the country, but he handed a fake asylum document to the police.

“Further investigations were conducted, and police discovered that it was not authentic, and he was immediately placed under arrest for fraud and entering into the Republic of SA illegally,” Ledwaba said.

The man is expected to appear in the Mankweng magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Sowetan