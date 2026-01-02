Teen, 19, charged with raping two minors in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A case of rape was opened, and the teenager was arrested.

A 19-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Lebowakgomo magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of rape of two minors at Makotse New Stand in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.

The victims, a seven-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, were allegedly raped on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said, “Reports suggest that the victims were playing with their friends at their neighbour’s place when the suspect lured them to his place of residence.

“On their arrival, the suspect allegedly showed the victims pornographic pictures and raped them.”

He said the children’s guardian noticed that they were missing and became suspicious.

She found the victims crying, and when she asked what [had] happened, she was informed that the suspect had raped the two victims — Col Malesela Ledwaba, Provincial police spokesperson

She then went to look for them at her neighbour’s home.

“She found the victims crying, and when she asked what [had] happened, she was informed that the suspect had raped the two victims,” Ledwaba said.

A case of rape was opened, and the teenager was arrested.

Sowetan