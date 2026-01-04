Drunk-driver crisis rocks SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A motorist is arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay. The Eastern Cape department of transport’s figures show that men remain serial offenders when it comes to drunk driving.

A school principal, an attorney, a teacher and a police officer are among the thousands of people arrested for drunk driving this festive season, as traffic police clamp down.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has recorded a 125% increase in drunk-driving arrests compared with the 2024 festive season, with more than 4,000 drivers arrested by Christmas. But the high number of arrests is a good thing, according to civil action group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which said this could be due to high-visibility policing.

“There is more active policing, and they are catching people. We also need to compare how many roadblocks were conducted this year as compared to last year. If there is an increase in roadblocks, there will be an increase in arrests,” said Outa’s Wayne Duvenhage. “I worry that we have a nation that is resistant to the law and the rules of the road, and over many years there hasn’t been enough visible policing. Perhaps this is the start of a good thing. Police should be visible all year round and not just four weeks a year.”

According to the DG Murray Trust’s alcohol reduction campaign Rethink Your Drink, spending on alcohol nearly tripled in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, with drinkers spending more than R1bn a day on alcohol sales. Campaign manager Kashifa Ancer said South Africans spend R150bn a year on alcohol. Citing market researcher Trade Intelligence, Ancer said that on average, South Africans spend R415m a day on alcohol.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said traffic officers had developed a zero-tolerance, harsher attitude towards bribery and drunken driving. Officers would maintain high visibility on the roads, as high traffic volumes were expected as the festive holidays drew to a close.



