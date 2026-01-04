Prison official faces probe in ‘Cat’ Matlala transfer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The transfer of high-profile attempted murder suspect Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to a “super max” jail in KwaZulu-Natal is alleged to have followed fears that at least one senior correctional services official in Pretoria might be too close to him.

“It was found that there seems to be links between the top official and Matlala,” a source in the department told Sowetan’s sister publication Sunday Times. “When Matlala was found with a cellphone last year, it seems he could have received it from a senior official. In addition, Matlala has been receiving too many visits at the [Pretoria] prison, since remand inmates have unlimited visits, unlike convicted inmates, so he had to be moved.”

Another source said the senior official was now under investigation.

But correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo dismissed this account as false. “The allegations being suggested are without merit and have no factual basis. It must be respected that correctional services does not conduct sensitive security operations, and for security reasons, certain details cannot be disclosed publicly,” he said.

