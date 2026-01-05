ANC birthday week kicks off in North West

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC president, will outline the party's priorities and preparations for the 2026 local government elections. File image

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to convene a meeting on Monday ahead of its annual January 8 celebrations to be held in the North West this week.

Top of the agenda is the party’s state of readiness to host its rally, and deliberate on final preparations for the event.

The party’s top brass is also expected to discuss the main themes to be highlighted in the January 8 statement to be delivered by its president Cyril Ramaphosa. The keynote is understood to set the tone for the party and its membership for the year, reflect on challenges and announce crucial interventions under a particular theme for the year.

In the ANC’s end of year message, the party reflected on the year that commemorated 70 years of the Freedom Charter, saying it has renewed confidence in the democratic state and its resilience in serving the people of South Africa.

“The year marked a period of consolidation, decisive leadership and renewal in action.”

Guided by the 2025 January 8 statement, the organisation said its priorities were focused on improving basic services and infrastructure, reconstructing the economy to create jobs, strengthening the fight against crime and corruption, renewing the ANC and the democratic state and advancing the country’s role in building a better Africa and a better world.

The visit affirms the ANC’s enduring respect for traditional institutions and their role in community leadership and governance — ANC

Despite the party reporting on some progress, the challenges plaguing the countrypersist, with many wondering whether the introspection and renewal mandate will translate to any tangible change and a possible clawback of much-needed electoral support. However, the party remains resolute that Ramaphosa will present the 2026 instalment of the party’s statement, and will outline priorities such as service delivery, economic growth, job creation, organisational discipline and preparations for the 2026 local government elections.

During the week, events have been planned as a build-up to the rally on Saturday. These include commemorations, community visits and fundraising activities.

First on the agenda after the NEC meeting is Ramaphosa’s courtesy visit to Kgosi Pilane of the Bakgatla ba Kgafela.

In a statement announcing the daily programme, the party said this is in accordance with African custom and tradition which requires that traditional leadership be formally informed and consulted before the undertaking of activities within their jurisdiction.

“The visit affirms the ANC’s enduring respect for traditional institutions and their role in community leadership and governance.”

The ANC’s commemoration of its 114th anniversary will take place at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenberg.

