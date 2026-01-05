NSFAS finishes 2026 funding decisions ahead of academic year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has completed all funding decisions for the 2026 academic year before universities and colleges reopen.

It said it received 893,847 applications from first-time entering students. Of these:

609,403 qualified for financial aid;

49,538 applications were rejected;

218,043 applications were incomplete because documents were missing; and

16,863 were withdrawn or cancelled.

The scheme said some first-time students who qualify financially still need to show proof they have been accepted by a higher education institution.

Applications marked as “incomplete” or “in process” are those where documents are outstanding. The NSFAS said affected applicants have been notified and told exactly which documents they must submit.

“The outstanding documentation primarily includes the parental consent form, which enables household income verification, and a correctly completed and signed NSFAS declaration form.”

The NSFAS said applicants have 30 days from the date they are notified to submit the missing documents. Applications that are incomplete after that period will not be processed and will be regarded as unsuccessful.

For continuing university students, the NSFAS assisted 545,952 previously funded students. Of these:

416,688 met the academic progression requirements and will continue to receive funding; and

129,264 did not meet the criteria.

The NSFAS said TVET college results would be released on January 13 and were not yet included.

Rejected students are allowed to appeal the decision.

“For the 2026 academic year, NSFAS has further streamlined its appeals process to ensure every student is afforded a fair and equitable opportunity to have their application reconsidered.”

The scheme said the appeals window is open and students have 30 days from receiving their outcome to submit a complete appeal with all supporting documents. Appeals that are incomplete will not be processed.

The NSFAS said it has also paid many outstanding 2025 claims to universities and accommodation providers. It will continue working with providers where short payments remain and asked them to submit claims through official NSFAS channels.

