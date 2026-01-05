Police probe ‘racial altercation’ at ski boat club

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BRAWL INVESTIGATED: A member of the Noordhoek Ski Boat Club has reported a case against a fellow clubmate following an alleged racial confrontation

Police in Gqeberha are investigating cases of assault and crimen injuria following an alleged racial altercation at a ski boat club during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

This comes after Vincent Nair, 62, a member of the Noordhoek Ski Boat Club, reported a case against fellow clubmate Marco van Tonder following the alleged racial confrontation.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that the matter was under investigation.

In a sworn statement given later the same day, the retired businessman said he was at the popular club in Marine Drive having fun with his friends and celebrating New Year’s Eve when, at around midnight, Van Tonder entered the venue.

