Bail postponed for DJ Warras murder suspect

44 year old Victor Majola appears before Magistrate Court for bail application linked to murder of Warrick 'Dj Warras' Stock.

The case against Victor Majola, the man charged with the murder of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, has been postponed to January 13 for a bail application after the court confirmed his residential address.

Majola, who appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, faces charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

DJ Warras was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD outside Zambesi House, a block of flats, on December 16.

The attack is believed to be a targeted hit linked to his private security company, Imperium Ops International, which was involved in reclaiming hijacked buildings.

DJ Warras had been overseeing the installation of security systems at the time of his death.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Majola at a hostel in Soweto.

While Majola is the only suspect in the matter, police initially arrested a second suspect (a woman), but charges against her were provisionally withdrawn due to lack of evidence.